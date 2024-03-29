"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she wrote. "You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."



For the unfamiliar, 50 Cent has been targeting Diddy in social posts ever since Cassie filed her initial sexual assault lawsuit last year. Within the past 24 hours, Fif has mocked Joy, the new allegations against her and her rumored relationship with the troubled music mogul on his Instagram timeline. Joy's accusations came down as the former couple are preparing for a custody battle over their 12-year-old son. In response, 50 Cent denied her claims and asserted she only made them because of his attempt to obtain full custody of Sire.



"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," the multifaceted artist said in a statement to TMZ. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."



See what 50 Cent said about Joy below.