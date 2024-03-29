Halsey Teases Their 'Confession' On Upcoming Album: 'Been Keeping A Secret'

Halsey is gearing up to drop a new album that they said is their "confession."

On Friday (March 29), the "Bad at Love" singer shared a cryptic post on Tumblr letting fans know they had some news but weren't sure how how it would be taken, adding that fans may be "devastated" by it.

"I'm really nervous and I have a lot to catch you up on and I don't know how you're gonna receive this news and I'm gonna take a quick breath and then we'll go," Halsey wrote. "Not a quick breath, a long sigh. A short sigh. I don't know. I need to come up for air and I promise promise promise it will be worth the wait so soon. Or maybe it won't and you'll be devastated. All I know is that I've made my truth. Its my truth. Goodnight."

Halsey cleared things up a bit in a follow-up post announcing an album, revealing that they have been holding a secret in for a while and the new music is both their "confession" and "plea for kindness."

"I've been keeping a secret for longer than I can handle and this album is my confession. Admission. Plea for kindness. Cry for help. Hand held out and extended. Promise of faith. Solemn nod in the face of 'oh my god'. My sideways smiles of radical acceptance," the wrote. "I love you so much and I thank the heavens for every single note that left my mouth in the making of."

While the "Without You" singer didn't share any additional details like an album title or release date, they did hint at the possibility of new music earlier this year, claiming they "had a lot to say."