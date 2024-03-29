Jayden Daniels Breaks Silence On Viral Photo Ahead Of NFL Draft

Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 NFL Draft prospect Jayden Daniels addressed a viral photo that led to concerns about his throwing elbow.

"My elbow is perfectly fine..stop the cap," Daniels wrote on his X account.

The photo, which was credited to USA TODAY, was reshared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport following Daniels' LSU Pro Day and included in a report that the projected first-round pick was scheduled to take his first in-person meetings with the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agent, Ron Butler. Fans, however, pointed out that Daniels appeared to have a bulging sac on his elbow and expressed both questions and concerns.