Jayden Daniels Breaks Silence On Viral Photo Ahead Of NFL Draft
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2024
Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 NFL Draft prospect Jayden Daniels addressed a viral photo that led to concerns about his throwing elbow.
"My elbow is perfectly fine..stop the cap," Daniels wrote on his X account.
The photo, which was credited to USA TODAY, was reshared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport following Daniels' LSU Pro Day and included in a report that the projected first-round pick was scheduled to take his first in-person meetings with the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agent, Ron Butler. Fans, however, pointed out that Daniels appeared to have a bulging sac on his elbow and expressed both questions and concerns.
my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap!!🧢🥱— Jayden (@JayD__5) March 29, 2024
Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024
“He needs a new elbow,” an X wrote.
“Why is this picture terrifying,” another user added.
“This photo looks photoshopped… good lord his arm…” a third account wrote.
The photo was taken during LSU's game against Alabama in which Daniels threw for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 15 of 24 passing, while also recording 163 yards and one touchdown on 11 rushing attempts, during his 2023 Heisman Trophy winning season. The California native is projected to be selected as high as No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft next month behind 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the long suspected No. 1 overall pick.