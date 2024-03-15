Vikings Acquire Second 2024 First-Round NFL Draft Pick

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired the No. 23 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft in a trade with the Houston Texans, giving them two first-round picks, the team announced on its social media accounts Friday (March 15).

The Vikings acquired the Nos. 23 and 232 overall picks in exchange for the Nos. 42 and 188 overall picks, as well as a 2025 second-round pick. The No. 23 overall pick was initially acquired by Houston in the trade that sent quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

The move gives the Vikings more draft capital to potentially move up in the 2024 NFL Draft next month with an obvious need at quarterback following the departure of veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this week.