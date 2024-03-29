Machine Gun Kelly (who now goes by the abbreviated version of his name, mgk), is getting back to his hip-hop roots and released a new album called Genre:Sadboy on Friday (March 29) with fellow rapper Trippie Redd. But days before the project was supposed to drop, the duo made a slight tweak to one of the songs after a producer named Kaixan who made a beat for the track declared "the way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard.” on X/Twitter.

Redd quote-tweeted Kaixan, writing, “Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck.” MGK chimed in with, “played himself for twitter likes.”

But it didn't stop there. The 22-year-old producer responded, “thank God ur label paid in advance.”

It's unclear what song Kaixan was associated with on the project. See the interaction below.