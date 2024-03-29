MGK Removes Beat After Producer Calls Usage 'Worst Song I've Ever Heard'
By Katrina Nattress
March 29, 2024
Machine Gun Kelly (who now goes by the abbreviated version of his name, mgk), is getting back to his hip-hop roots and released a new album called Genre:Sadboy on Friday (March 29) with fellow rapper Trippie Redd. But days before the project was supposed to drop, the duo made a slight tweak to one of the songs after a producer named Kaixan who made a beat for the track declared "the way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard.” on X/Twitter.
Redd quote-tweeted Kaixan, writing, “Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck.” MGK chimed in with, “played himself for twitter likes.”
But it didn't stop there. The 22-year-old producer responded, “thank God ur label paid in advance.”
It's unclear what song Kaixan was associated with on the project. See the interaction below.
played himself for twitter likes 🤡— mgk (@machinegunkelly) March 28, 2024
thank God ur label paid in advance 😭😂✌️ https://t.co/yRG8nbxmb6 pic.twitter.com/162AiOqC4D— kai (@kaixan2k) March 28, 2024
MGK's name change and return to rap aren't the only major transformations he's made recently. Last month, he unveiled a blackout tattoo that covers a good portion of his chest and arms.
Megan Fox gave her thoughts on the piece during a recent interview, saying: "He has a really special story behind why he did that, which obviously, I'll leave for him to tell. But the relationship with the tattoos that he had was very conflicted emotionally, whatever they represented — and I don't actually know — but he didn't like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had and he wanted to get rid of them."
She continued, "It gives me, like [minimalist fashion designer] Rick Owens. It's like an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together. I think it's really elegant and it's kind of ahead of its time. I think in 10 years it'll be a trend."