Minnesota County Houses The Richest Residents In The Entire State

Do you live in, or know someone who lives in, the wealthiest county in Minnesota?

24/7 Wall St. listed the county with the richest residents across the country, and one Minnesota spot made the list! Information displayed in the list was sourced using "five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey." The median household income and the median home value in the wealthiest county in Minnesota exceed state median values.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the wealthiest county in Minnesota is Scott County.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the wealthiest county in each state:

"Using five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county, or county equivalent, in every state. Within each state, counties are ranked by median household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021. Counties with incomplete data were excluded from analysis. Among the counties on this list, median household incomes range from about $80,000 to nearly $170,500 — and are anywhere from 5% to 131% higher than what the typical household across the state as a whole earns annually. "

For a continued list of the wealthiest counties in the country, and to read the statistics included in determining the richest county in Minnesota, visit 247wallst.com.