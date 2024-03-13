Two Minnesota Lakes Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes In America'

Spring has nearly sprung, and what better way to take advantage of the weather than by packing up the car and heading to one of the most beautiful lakes in America for a weekend away with your favorite people? Something about this particular Minnesota lake sets it apart from the rest. Be it enchanting scenery, calm waters, stunning shoreline, or space for water sports, travelers cannot stop raving about this natural marvel.

While there are many enjoyable lakes to visit across the country, only a select few were named among the "most beautiful!"

According to a list compiled by Places To Travel, the most beautiful lakes in all of Minnesota are Lake Mille Lacs and Lake Superior. Other lakes on the list include Diablo Lake in Washington state, Lake George in New York, and Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona to name a few.

Here's what Places To Travel had to say about Lake Mille Lacs:

"Mille Lacs is the second-largest lake in Minnesota, stretching a staggering 132,516 acres. However, it is fairly shallow, at only 42 feet at its deepest point. This limited depth means it’s an ideal fishing lake! Several award-winning fish have been caught here, and it’s home to walleye, muskie, northern pike, bass, and more. It’s also an extremely popular ice fishing spot in the winter. It’s a perfect place for an experienced ice-fisher to have a blast or for a newbie to try their hand in a safe environment. The lake is ringed with sandy beaches perfect for a family vacation or romantic picnic, or just to kick back and relax. For the more adventurous, book an ATV tour, or hunt for deer, birds, and even bears in the surrounding woods!"

For a continued list of the most beautiful lakes across the country visit placestotravel.com.