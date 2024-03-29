Milkshakes are a great choice to cool off on a warm, sunny day, or even to simply enjoy an indulgent dessert if you just want to treat yourself to something sweet. Whether you prefer your shakes classic and with no frills or overloaded with toppings, sauces and even other desserts, there are plenty of shops around the country serving up their must-try take on the popular treat.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the best place in each state to get a shake, with many of the choices favoring old-fashioned and classic styles rather than modern, loaded concoctions. The site based its rankings on reviews and ratings from several platforms like Yelp, TripAdvisor and Foursquare as well as local websites.

According to the list, the best place in all of Ohio to get a milkshake is Tommy's Restaurant. Not only does this Cleveland-area eatery have a large menu full of tasty items like meat pies, soups, falafel, burgers, veggie burgers, chicken and so much more, but it also dishes out milkshakes and other ice cream desserts in a variety of flavors. There's even vegan options! 24/7 Tempo suggests ordering the root beer shake to sample something sweet and unique.

Tommy's is located at 1824 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.

Find more great places with decadent shakes at the full list on 247tempo.com.