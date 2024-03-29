Milkshakes are a great choice to cool off on a warm, sunny day, or even to simply enjoy an indulgent dessert if you just want to treat yourself to something sweet. Whether you prefer your shakes classic and with no frills or overloaded with toppings, sauces and even other desserts, there are plenty of shops around the country serving up their must-try take on the popular treat.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the best place in each state to get a shake, with many of the choices favoring old-fashioned and classic styles rather than modern, loaded concoctions. The site based its rankings on reviews and ratings from several platforms like Yelp, TripAdvisor and Foursquare as well as local websites.

According to the list, the best place in all of Wisconsin to get a milkshake is Babcock Dairy Farm in Madison. The recipe for this spot's standard ice cream mix has changed since its founding in 1951, per its website, because why mess with what clearly is working. 24/7 Tempo suggests ordering the blueberry swirl shake to sample something sweet and unique.

Babcock Dairy Farm is located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison at 1605 Linden Drive.

