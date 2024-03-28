Wisconsin Eatery Named The 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The State

One of the great things about the variety of restaurants around the country is that there is an establishment for every basically any occasion you could ever want. From fancy restaurants perfect for celebrating an anniversary or special event to laid-back shacks with incredible food that won't cost an arm and a leg.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best casual restaurant in each state, and the eatery that earned the top spot for Wisconsin is Solly's Grille, a popular family-owned Milwaukee-area restaurant that has been dishing out incredible dishes, including its tasty burgers, for nearly a century. Solly's Grill is located at 4629 N. Port Washington Road in Glendale.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the best casual restaurant in all of Wisconsin:

"Family-owned and -operated since 1936, Solly's claim to fame is the butter burger, one of the last and finest examples in the nation. Fresh-ground sirloin is delivered daily from a local butcher, and the shakes, fries, and burgers, complete with a healthy dose of real Wisconsin butter, are prepared in full view of diners. About 15 toppings and burger varieties are available, but the trademark Original Solly Burger is the way to go."

