Tish Cyrus Admits Marriage 'Issues' With Dominic Purcell Amid Family Drama

Tish Cyrus admits that there are "definitely issues" in her marriage to Dominic Purcell but that she is "dealing with" them because of how much she loves her husband. The revelation comes amid family drama after it was reported Miley Cyrus' mother married the Prison Break star after he was allegedly romantically involved with her daughter Noah Cyrus.

During a recent episode of her Sorry We're Stoned podcast with daughter Brandi Cyrus, Tish opened up about her marriage to Purcell and how she wasn't sure at first if they would be compatible. The pair tied the knot in August 2023, just under a year after going public with their relationship in November 2022, per Entertainment Tonight.

"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," she said. "But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, 'Don't even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'"

Their different personalities have caused some issues as she takes "things so personally" while her husband is more "blunt" and isn't "warm and fuzzy." Tish admits she was "coddled a lot" growing up as an only child, but that's "just not who [Purcell] is, he is not emotional and that could be a problem."

Despite this, Tish said she is "dealing with" her issues "because I love him" and feels like she has grown throughout their relationship.

"This is where I've grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations," she said. "And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I've never been good at that."

Following Tish's marriage to Purcell in August 2023, rumors have swirled online that the 54-year-old actor was previously romantically involved with his now-wife's youngest daughter Noah, 24. A source told ET earlier this month, however, that those reports have been "exaggerated."

Miley Cyrus was reportedly unaware of the "drama" and thinks "it's a strange situation," a source claimed, but that she "loves her mom and wants her to be happy."