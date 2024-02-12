Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus has reacted to her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus' past claims that starring in the hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana "destroyed" their family.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with her eldest daughter Brandi Cyrus, the two discussed Billy Ray's comments with the host Alex Cooper. When asked if they agreed with his comments, Tish responded, "Absolutely not." Brandi added, "Not at all. I mean the family's not destroyed, first of all. We're doing great." Tish went on to add, "No, I just think he was having a moment."

Billy Ray's comments were featured in a 2011 GQ interview. When asked if he thought Hannah Montana played a part in his first split with Tish, the country singer replied, "Oh, it's huge — it destroyed my family." He went on, "I'll tell you right now — the damn show destroyed my family. And I sit there and go, 'Yeah, you know what? Some gave all.' It is my motto, and guess what? I have to eat that one. I some-gave-all'd it all right. I some-gave-all'd it while everybody else was going to the bank. It's all sad."

He even went as far as to agree that he wished the show that shot a young Miley to stardom had never happened. "I hate to say it, but yes, I do," he said. "Yeah. I'd take it back in a second. For my family to be here and just be everybody okay, safe and sound and happy and normal, would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah. I'd erase it all in a second if I could."