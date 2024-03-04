Miley Cyrus Comments On Alleged Drama Between Sister Noah, Mother Tish

Miley Cyrus recently claimed to be unaware of the drama between Sister Noah Cyrus, and Mother Tish Cyrus.

According to People, 24-year-old Noah had relations with her mother's husband, 54-year-old Dominic Purcell, before the two were married. The 56-year-old mother-of-five of allegedly knew about the relationship before getting involved with the Prison Break star. A source told People that Miley thought the situation was strange, but just wants her mom to be happy.

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all. She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy." The source also revealed that Noah was offended by her mother's relationship with the actor and did not attend the pair's wedding last August, (nearly a year and a half after the matriarchy's split with husband Billy Ray Cyrus).

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up. Tish knew he had been seeing Noah. Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married."

Two months before Tish and Purcell tied the knot, Noah announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus. No further information was shared regarding Miley's opinion on the alleged "drama" between Noah and her mother. The "Flowers" songstress won her first GRAMMY-award last month and went viral for her powerful reaction to the announcement. She is currently intertwined in her own love story and is "very happy" with boyfriend Maxx Morando. Things are going so well for the couple that they supposedly moved in together last month!