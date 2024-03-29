Tori Spelling Bursts Into Tears While Reuniting With Ex Dean McDermott

Things got a bit tense between Tori Spelling and her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, when they reunited this week, so much so that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star broke down into tears at one point.

The exes were spotted together at a storage unit in Los Angeles on Tuesday (March 26) where they had what appeared to be a tense conversation during a heated moment outside, Page Six reports. An argument seemingly broke out as the pair went through some items in the unit, with Spelling visibly upset and gesturing toward her ex, at one point tossing a white garbage bag in the air, while McDermott cooled off by leaning against a nearby fence and staring into the distance.

The heated exchange appeared to cool down a bit as they were later photographed seemingly talking out their issues of the day while sitting in the back of an open SUV trunk. McDermott even appeared to comfort his emotional ex before they parted ways, however, Spelling was seen covering her face and crying in the front seat when she got back to her car.

Spelling and McDermott were married for 17 years before the latter announced their split in June 2023, per Entertainment Tonight. They share five children together: Liam, 17, Stella 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau 7. Both have since reportedly moved to new relationships. McDermott has been dating Lily Calo while Spelling has been linked to Ryan Cramer.