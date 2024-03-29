WATCH: Travis Kelce Dances To Taylor Swift As Friends' Trolling Backfires

A video shared online shows Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dancing to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's song on a golf course after his friends' attempted trolling backfired.

The video, which was initially shared on former NBA player Chandler Parsons' Instagram story and re-shared by a Swift fan account on X, shows Kelce hitting a perfect shot from the fairway while the song 'Bad Blood' plays in the background. A voice is then heard saying, "oh no, this backfired," before another ads, "oh no, oh he likes it."

Kelce is then celebrating the shot by dancing directly into the camera and lip synching his girlfriend's verse.