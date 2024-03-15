Steelers Trade Former First-Round Pick Kenny Pickett: Report
By Jason Hall
March 15, 2024
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded quarterback and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday (March 15).
The reported move comes days after veteran free agent quarterback Russell Wilson announced his decision to sign with the Steelers.
"Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN. Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Pickett, 25, who spent his college career at the University of Pittsburgh, went 14-10 in 24 starts with the Steelers during his first two NFL seasons, throwing for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 446 of 713 passing. The former ACC Athlete of the Year was selected by Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wilson, 35, announced his plans to sign with the Steelers in a video shared on his X account Sunday (March 10) night.
"Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers," Wilson wrote.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson visited the Steelers and the New York Giants prior to his decision and, with the Broncos "paying most of the $39 million" he's still owed for the 2024 season, "it's a cheap starting QB option to compete with" former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
Wilson was released by the Broncos last week ahead of the beginning of the 2024 NFL calendar year. The former Super Bowl champion was benched by the Broncos ahead of the final two games of the 2023 season, the team's first under Payton, which signaled the end of his tenure with the franchise after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.
Wilson signed a five-year, $242.6 million extension months after being acquired by Denver. The 35-year-old threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 297 of 447 passing, while also recording 341 yards and three touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts, leading the Broncos to a 7-8 record in 15 starts in 2023.