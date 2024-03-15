Steelers Trade Former First-Round Pick Kenny Pickett: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded quarterback and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday (March 15).

The reported move comes days after veteran free agent quarterback Russell Wilson announced his decision to sign with the Steelers.

"Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN. Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Pickett, 25, who spent his college career at the University of Pittsburgh, went 14-10 in 24 starts with the Steelers during his first two NFL seasons, throwing for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 446 of 713 passing. The former ACC Athlete of the Year was selected by Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.