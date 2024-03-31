Actor Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

Chance Perdomo, who starred in the Netflix series 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and Amazon Prime Video series 'Gen V,' died at the age of 27 as a result of a motorcycle accident, his publicist confirmed in a statement to Variety on Saturday (March 30).

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident," the statement reads. "Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The publicist didn't reveal the location of the British-American actor's death and representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department couldn't confirm whether it occurred in Los Angeles, according to Variety, which also noted that the Los Angeles Coroner's Office didn't immediately respond to its request for comment.

Perdomo was best known for roles as Ambrose Spellman in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and Andre Anderson on 'Gen V,' a spinoff of the comedy series 'The Boys.'

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the producers of 'Gen V' said in a joint statement obtained by Variety. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”