Netflix's Next NFL Docuseries, Players Involved Revealed

The series will be produced by NFL Films in partnership with 2PM Productions, founded by Mahomes and Omaha Productions, founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

"We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it's like to play receiver at the highest level," Manning said. "As we did with 'Quarterback,' we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best."

"The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the 'Receiver' world after the success of our 'Quarterback' series," said Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix. "NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."