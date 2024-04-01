California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burrito' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

April 1, 2024

Burrito, mexican food.
Photo: Moment RF

Burritos are a very versatile dish.

Dining out for breakfast? Enjoy a bacon, egg, and cheese burrito with a side of hash browns and hot sauce in addition to your pipping hot morning coffee. Hungry for lunch? Devour a large burrito filled with beans, rice, cheese, cilantro, peppers, and any sauce that you desire before you tackle the rest of the work day. What about dinner? Order a burrito filled with double steak, rice, and perhaps diced tomatoes (or seafood if you're feeling bold) to close out an ideal afternoon.

Regardless of what you prefer to stuff your burrito with, there is one restaurant in California known for serving this dish best. Be it versatility or ingredient quality, something about this one-stop burrito shop keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burrito in all of California is found at Burritos La Palma located across the state. San Diego's Chüyz Taco Shop also made the list!

Here's what LoveFood detailed about the best burrito in the entire state:

"The little burritos at Burritos La Palma are the hottest thing in the Golden State, even featuring in the Michelin guide. They’re smaller than usual, containing just a few ingredients and no rice or lettuce, so it’s pretty common to see someone walking away from one of its stores in Los Angeles, El Monte, or Santa Ana with a paper tray containing three or four. The birria, filled with spicy shredded beef, is the best – customers say it's crammed with flavor and juiciness, while the tortilla melts in your mouth."

For a continued list of the best burritos across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.