California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burrito' In The Entire State

Burritos are a very versatile dish.

Dining out for breakfast? Enjoy a bacon, egg, and cheese burrito with a side of hash browns and hot sauce in addition to your pipping hot morning coffee. Hungry for lunch? Devour a large burrito filled with beans, rice, cheese, cilantro, peppers, and any sauce that you desire before you tackle the rest of the work day. What about dinner? Order a burrito filled with double steak, rice, and perhaps diced tomatoes (or seafood if you're feeling bold) to close out an ideal afternoon.

Regardless of what you prefer to stuff your burrito with, there is one restaurant in California known for serving this dish best. Be it versatility or ingredient quality, something about this one-stop burrito shop keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burrito in all of California is found at Burritos La Palma located across the state. San Diego's Chüyz Taco Shop also made the list!

Here's what LoveFood detailed about the best burrito in the entire state:

"The little burritos at Burritos La Palma are the hottest thing in the Golden State, even featuring in the Michelin guide. They’re smaller than usual, containing just a few ingredients and no rice or lettuce, so it’s pretty common to see someone walking away from one of its stores in Los Angeles, El Monte, or Santa Ana with a paper tray containing three or four. The birria, filled with spicy shredded beef, is the best – customers say it's crammed with flavor and juiciness, while the tortilla melts in your mouth."

For a continued list of the best burritos across the country visit lovefood.com.