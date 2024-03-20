Four California Destinations Named Among 'Most Beautiful Places In America'

The fact that "America The Beautiful" is a song title and a common expression all in one is no coincidence. America is truly stunning. From endless fields of wheat that seamlessly blend together to create the heartland, to vibrant desert rocks and vast, sandy coastlines; the United States is surely something special. There are so many pretty landscapes that its difficult to chose between them in terms of which outshines the other!

You might be able to come up with one or two of your favorite places based on personal preference, but Condé Nast Traveler went above and beyond and listed 50 for our viewing pleasure!

Per the list, the most beautiful destinations in California are Antelope Valley, Big Sur, Mono Lake, and Yosemite National Park in no particular order.

Here's what Condé Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful destinations in the entire state:

Antelope Valley:

"California is famous for its wildflowers, especially Antelope Valley’s rolling hills of poppies (the official state flower). Visit on a sunny April day, sometime around mid-morning, to catch the eye-popping shades of orange and yellow in all their glory."

Big Sur:

"If you want to plan an iconic American road trip, drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles along Highway 1. Along the Pacific Coast Highway, you’ll stop on the Monterey Peninsula before snaking along through the wilderness of Big Sur, complete with stunning cliff views over the bright blue ocean."

Mono Lake:

"An abnormally high amount of salt—about twice as much as the ocean—and eerily beautiful tufa formations (made from built-up limestone) make Mono Lake, California’s largest natural lake, almost too cool to believe."

Yosemite National Park:

"One of the country’s most popular national parks, Yosemite contains alpine meadows, five of the world’s highest waterfalls, giant sequoia groves, and the spectacular, half-mile-deep Yosemite Valley. And all that beauty didn’t happen overnight—glacial erosion over millions of years birthed the spectacular park you see today."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the country visit cntraveler.com.