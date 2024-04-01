Flavor Flav's Eye-Popping Outfit Honors Women Who Impacted Hip-Hop

"We gotta respect all our queens in Hip-Hop," Flav explained. When asked about TLC's set, he said "It's an honor to see these girls. They're legends. They're musical legends and not only that but they're my legendary friends."



The veteran MC also announced he's working on getting his high school diploma, and plans to make a new reality show to document his journey. He also has new music on the way. Earlier this month, Flavor Flav told TMZ about his plans to release a "surprise," all-instrumental album.



“You’ve got more music from me to look forward to, I know that," he said. "I got some more music coming out too. I ain’t let nobody hear it yet. I’m getting ready to throw it at y’all in a minute. I’m gonna surprise y’all with an-all instrumental album from Flav. You gon’ hear nothing but instruments, music. It’s gonna be all played by myself. Keyboard, bass guitars, a lot of the percussion instruments."



Flav was clearly hype about TLC's performance at the 12th annual awards show. They shared the stage with other stars like Justin Timberlake, Tate McRae, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Green Day and more. If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.