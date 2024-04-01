JoJo Siwa Looks Unrecognizable In 'Epic, Insane, Psycho, Crazy' Fit

The artist mentioned that she hopes fans can appreciate the true art of her latest masterpiece as it represents the page that she's on in life right now.

"I think something that was really important to me was to make art. To make crazy visuals and crazy music and somebody used the word 'unrestrained' to describe it and I love it. Something that a lot of people have been saying is 'it's a rebrand, it's a rebrand, it's a rebrand. JoJo its a rebrand.' It's not a rebrand. Honestly, me and my team have never used the word rebrand. We've used the term 'launch.' We've used the term 'new JoJo.' But I think that's just something that I love. This is the art. This is where we are now."

Siwa closed out the interview by expressing how excited she was to see all of the artists taking the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards including Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more!

If you miss any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.