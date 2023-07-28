JoJo Siwa Doesn't Regret Calling Candace Cameron Bure 'Rudest Celebrity'

JoJo Siwa recently reflected on calling Full House star Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met. During a recent appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, Siwa revealed that she doesn't regret calling out the actress in a TikTok back in 2022. However, it's less about the prior interaction that Siwa first based her comment on and more about Bure's subtle homophobia and conservative views.

"I wish she was able to be a little more open, more accepting," Siwa said per Page Six. “I’m okay with calling her out in the way that I did. For a while I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do [with] LGBTQIA+ … that’s my people. And I have to stand up for my people.”

Last year, Cameron Bure got some serious flack from fellow celebrities after she was quoted in a Wall Street Journal interview saying, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," after reportedly being asked about the portrayal of same-sex couples on the network. While the actress responded to the backlash by clarifying that she had no intention of offending or hurting anyone, her "traditional marriage" rhetoric further perpetuates the idea that only romantic relationships between men and women are normal and anything else is deviant.

Siwa also responded to those comments on Viall's podcast. "It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s storyline and it’s just it is what it is, like … not everything needs to be gay essentially,” she said. “But when you’re doing it out of spite to say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA+ and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit.”