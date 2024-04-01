Khloe Kardashian Shares Fashionable Family Easter Photos In Adorable Series
By Logan DeLoye
April 1, 2024
Khloe Kardashian shared a series of adorable Easter Sunday snaps featuring her children and nieces in their most fashionable and colorful holiday attire. The Good American co-founder took to Instagram to ring in a new season with some of her favorite people, featured in photos that perfectly captured the moment.
The first photo in the series depicts quality cousin time as Khloe's daughter True poses alongside Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream. The cousins all stood next to each other in long-sleeved, matching, pastel-colored dresses with fir on the bottom of the sleeves and glittery cowgirl boots to match.
Khloe also shared a photo standing in-between her two adorable children with True in her pink dress and cowgirl boots, and son, Tatum matching his mom in a neutral denim fit with a white undershirt. Khloe can be seen wearing a stunning tan midi dress with clear heels. As the precious series continues, fans are given a sneak peak into the Kardashian family Easter celebrations featuring large, festive baskets as backdrops to a few of the photos.
The series with more snaps of Khloe with her children, cousin bonding time, and Tatum and True really getting into the spirit of the holiday as they don bunny ears and hunt for eggs with full baskets, and full hearts.