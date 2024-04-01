Khloe Kardashian Shares Fashionable Family Easter Photos In Adorable Series

Khloe Kardashian shared a series of adorable Easter Sunday snaps featuring her children and nieces in their most fashionable and colorful holiday attire. The Good American co-founder took to Instagram to ring in a new season with some of her favorite people, featured in photos that perfectly captured the moment.

The first photo in the series depicts quality cousin time as Khloe's daughter True poses alongside Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream. The cousins all stood next to each other in long-sleeved, matching, pastel-colored dresses with fir on the bottom of the sleeves and glittery cowgirl boots to match.