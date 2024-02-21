Khloe Kardashian Reveals Health Issue That Made Her Miss Recent Awards Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 21, 2024
Khloe Kardashian was recently voted Reality TV Star of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards but she wasn't there to accept her award. After missing the February 18th awards show in Santa Monica, California, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal the health issue that kept her home that night.
"Why I wasn't there last night, I suffer from really extreme migraines," Khloe revealed in a video the following day. "There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there." She went on to express her gratitude to fans for voting for her. "I am so incredibly thankful and blown away. This makes no sense to me. The very first couple of years I thought, ‘This has to be a fluke. People feel bad for me.'"
Khloe continued, "Awards don't really make me tick. They don't really make my heart beat like that but this one, being that it's from the people, this one means a lot to me."
The Kardashian-Jenner family wrapped up the fourth season of their Hulu show The Kardashians last year. During the season four finale, they reflected on their rise to A-list stardom while celebrating Scott Disick's 40th birthday. “You were literally here episode one, season 1,” Kris Jenner told Disick per Page Six, referring to their first show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere,'” Disick quipped. During their talk, Kim Kardashian joked that everyone "scammed the system" to become some of the most elite celebrities today. However, Disick couldn't help but remind her that she had to climb the ladder. "[Remember] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?” he asked before everyone clarified that it was K9 Magazine.
“Anything for a cover!” Kim responded. “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.” In a confessional, Kim continued, "Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’ … We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”