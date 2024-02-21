Khloe Kardashian Reveals Health Issue That Made Her Miss Recent Awards Show

Khloe Kardashian was recently voted Reality TV Star of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards but she wasn't there to accept her award. After missing the February 18th awards show in Santa Monica, California, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal the health issue that kept her home that night.

"Why I wasn't there last night, I suffer from really extreme migraines," Khloe revealed in a video the following day. "There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there." She went on to express her gratitude to fans for voting for her. "I am so incredibly thankful and blown away. This makes no sense to me. The very first couple of years I thought, ‘This has to be a fluke. People feel bad for me.'"

Khloe continued, "Awards don't really make me tick. They don't really make my heart beat like that but this one, being that it's from the people, this one means a lot to me."