WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Video Of Son Bonding With 'Grey Kitty'
By Logan DeLoye
January 28, 2024
Khloe Kardashian recently shared a series of photos featuring her adorable son Tatum cuddling up to a cat with a mysterious owner. The 18-month-old seems to be very comfortable around "Grey Kitty" as he approaches the animal with a kind, calm, demeanor. The first and third photo in the series depict Tatum snuggling with his big sister True amid moments of pure bliss with Grey Kitty. The sibling duo can be seen lying on the couch in cozy Skims, and Zip N' Bear pajamas.
"Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!! Grey kitty is the sweetest," Khloe commented as she enjoyed a chill Saturday with her children.
It was not mentioned whether the cat belongs to the Kardashian clan, or if it belongs to a friend of the family. Regardless, little Tatum seems to really enjoy the feline's presence, offering a delicate, "hi," in the video as he admires his new furry friend.
The adorable trio kicked off the year in Deer Valley, Utah accompanied by a few family members. The Good American founder shared a handful of photos from the trip that show True and Tatum spending some quality time in the snow with their cousins.
While the mother-of-two has yet to share a photo to social media, today (January 28) is a very big day as Tatum is officially one-and-a-half!