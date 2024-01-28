WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Video Of Son Bonding With 'Grey Kitty'

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a series of photos featuring her adorable son Tatum cuddling up to a cat with a mysterious owner. The 18-month-old seems to be very comfortable around "Grey Kitty" as he approaches the animal with a kind, calm, demeanor. The first and third photo in the series depict Tatum snuggling with his big sister True amid moments of pure bliss with Grey Kitty. The sibling duo can be seen lying on the couch in cozy Skims, and Zip N' Bear pajamas.

"Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!! Grey kitty is the sweetest," Khloe commented as she enjoyed a chill Saturday with her children.