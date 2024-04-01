Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burrito' In The Entire State

Burritos are a very versatile dish.

Dining out for breakfast? Enjoy a bacon, egg, and cheese burrito with a side of hash browns and hot sauce in addition to your pipping hot morning coffee. Hungry for lunch? Devour a large burrito filled with beans, rice, cheese, cilantro, peppers, and any sauce that you desire before you tackle the rest of the work day. What about dinner? Order a burrito filled with double steak, rice, and perhaps diced tomatoes if you're feeling bold to close out an ideal afternoon.

Regardless of what you prefer to stuff your burrito with, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania known for serving this dish best. Be it versatility or ingredient quality, something about this one-stop burrito shop keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burrito in all of Pennsylvania is found at Baby Loves Tacos located in Pittsburgh.

Here's what LoveFood detailed about the best burrito in the entire state:

"Rustic taco joint Baby Loves Tacos has a number of great veggie and meat burrito options including buffalo cauliflower and barbecued mushroom. However, it’s the breakfast burrito that gets endless compliments. It's served only during the first half of the day, so get there before lunchtime and choose between bacon, chorizo, carne asada, and mushroom, packed in a wrap with a hash brown, scrambled eggs, Jack cheese, and guacamole. There's a delicious vegan version, too."

For a continued list of the best burritos across the country visit lovefood.com.