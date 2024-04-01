Tate McRae Gets 'Greedy' With Her 'Exes' At iHeartRadio Music Awards
By Sarah Tate
April 2, 2024
Tate McRae proved she's the choreo queen at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with an incredible performance combining two of her most recent hits.
McRae showed off her killer dance moves during an exciting mashup of "Greedy" and "Exes," two lead singles from her latest album Think Later. Wearing a stunning orange corset and flanked by dancers wearing matching vibrant orange outfits, the 20-year-old pop star danced around a tiered white platform while singing about how a guy shouldn't get too "Greedy" with her time.
About halfway through the track, she launched into her second single "Exes," apologizing to her exes for changing her mind "like origami," even though she has no regrets, while cheekily shouting out the ones who "don't give a s--- about me."
McRae dropped her sophomore album Think Later in December 2023, following the release of singles "Greedy" and "Exes," which she said was inspired by turning 20 and reflecting on how her life was much more spontaneous.
"This album represents the feelings of falling in love, feeling glimpses of obsession, missing the signs, and feeling the repercussions," she said in a press release. "I really wanted to lean into a more pop leaning sound and approach my writing from a way more playful and curious place. I was able to make this album with a few people I admire so much and cannot be more grateful."
