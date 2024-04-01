Milkshakes are a great choice to cool off on a warm, sunny day, or even to simply enjoy an indulgent dessert if you just want to treat yourself to something sweet. Whether you prefer your shakes classic and with no frills or overloaded with toppings, sauces and even other desserts, there are plenty of shops around the country serving up their must-try take on the popular treat.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the best place in each state to get a shake, with many of the choices favoring old-fashioned and classic styles rather than modern, loaded concoctions. The site based its rankings on reviews and ratings from several platforms like Yelp, TripAdvisor and Foursquare as well as local websites.

According to the list, the best place in all of South Carolina to get a milkshake is Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe. You can find top-tier desserts like cakes, pies and cheesecake at its multiple locations, but you can also sip on one the cafe's tasty milkshakes. 24/7 Tempo suggests ordering the mint chocolate chip shake to sample something sweet and classic.

Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe has two locations, one in Columbia and another in Charleston.

Find more great places with decadent shakes at the full list on 247tempo.com.