South Carolina Eatery Named The 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In The State

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a memorable meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining establishment. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for some incredible restaurants where dining in may cost a pretty penny but it is well worth the price tag, basing its picks on "the priciest main course or tasting menu, and avoiding spots with just one very expensive dish."

According to the site, the most expensive restaurant in all of South Carolina is Halls Chophouse, a popular Charleston steakhouse with quality meats, sides and sauces sure to impress. Halls Chophouse is located at 434 King Street.

Here's what the site had to say about South Carolina's most expensive restaurant:

"Swanky Halls Chophouse, which has five other locations, serves some incredible cuts of meat — and it's the quality and preparation that customers pay through the nose for. The priciest is the 16oz Australian Westholme New York strip, as butter-soft and richly flavored as one might expect for $165. Sides from asparagus with hollandaise sauce to mac 'n' cheese are $14 each, while you'll also pay extra for sauces."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most expensive restaurants around the country.