TLC Brings Out Latto During Epic Medley Of Their Classic Hits

T-Boz and Chilli have a lot to celebrate. They honored the 30th anniversary of their CrazySexyCool album with their performance, and also received the Landmark Award. The revered singers were also nominated in the newest category "Favorite On Screen" for their recent documentary TLC Forever. In the doc, both artists speak about the legacy of their iconic trio and tell personal stories from their rise to fame.



Their performance also came a few weeks after Chilli became a grandmother at 53. TLC shared the stage with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and others. In addition to their performances, divas like Cher and Beyoncé were both honored with musical tributes. Jennifer Hudson performed Cher's hits once she received the Icon Award. Afterward, Stevie Wonder paid homage to Queen Bey before she received the Innovator Award.



If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.