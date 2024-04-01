TLC Brings Out Latto During Epic Medley Of Their Classic Hits
By Tony M. Centeno
April 2, 2024
TLC performed some of their biggest hits during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
On Monday night, April 1, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas hit the stage at the Dolby Theater for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. The veteran artists were introduced by Peso Pluma and GloRilla before they kicked off their performance with "No Scrubs." The group backed by a jazzy, live band who also brought "Creep" and "Waterfalls" to life. Towards the end of "Waterfalls," TLC shocked the crowd by bringing out Latto to rap the late Lisa "LeftEye" Lopes' memorable verse.
TLC & Latto At Our #iHeartAwards2024
TLC + Latto = everything I needed tonight! #iHeartAwards2024 Watch live on FOX!Posted by iHeartRadio on Monday, April 1, 2024
T-Boz and Chilli have a lot to celebrate. They honored the 30th anniversary of their CrazySexyCool album with their performance, and also received the Landmark Award. The revered singers were also nominated in the newest category "Favorite On Screen" for their recent documentary TLC Forever. In the doc, both artists speak about the legacy of their iconic trio and tell personal stories from their rise to fame.
Their performance also came a few weeks after Chilli became a grandmother at 53. TLC shared the stage with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and others. In addition to their performances, divas like Cher and Beyoncé were both honored with musical tributes. Jennifer Hudson performed Cher's hits once she received the Icon Award. Afterward, Stevie Wonder paid homage to Queen Bey before she received the Innovator Award.
If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.