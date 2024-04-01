Tori Spelling Breaks Silence After Filing For Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is breaking her silence on her divorce from Dean McDermott, revealing which comment he once made that led her to realize their marriage was over.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed for divorce from her ex on Friday (March 29), with court documents listing their separation as June 17, 2023, and the reason for the split as irreconcilable differences, per Entertainment Tonight. The divorce filings come days after Spelling and McDermott were spotted together having an emotional and tearful exchange outside a storage facility.

Spelling and McDermott were married for 17 years before the latter announced their split in June 2023 in a now-deleted Instagram post. They share five children together: Liam, 17, Stella 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau 7. She opened up about her decision to file for divorce nine months after McDermott's announcement during the first episode of her misSPELLING podcast released on Sunday (March 31), saying she's been thinking about divorce for "like 15 years" but that she wanted to "protect" both her then-husband and their children, per People.

"We always say, 'Hey, it made it 18 years.' It should have made it 18 years," she said. "And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."

Spelling also shared a memory of what she said was a "final blow" in their relationship in June 2023, revealing a comment her now-sober ex made during a fight after he "had been drinking."

"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," she said.

McDermott's post announcing the end of their relationship came not long after the fight.

During a particularly vulnerable moment on the podcast, Spelling captured the phone call she made to her ex to tell him the news, though his side of the conversation was not recorded. After announcing their split last year, McDermott went on give an interview where he shared his side of the breakdown of their marriage, which Spelling referenced in the call as a reason she felt like she should file for divorce first despite his concerns about the optics.

"I feel like I deserve to file first, then. You basically put it all out there with the Daily Mail," she told her ex. "You said everything that you've done to me all through the years. So I think it would make perfect sense that it's followed up with I would file. Because those are things that I would never have divulged to somebody and you did."

Despite the tense exchange, Spelling still ended the call by telling her ex "I love you."

Spelling opened up about how the ending of her nearly 20-year marriage has stirred up difficult emotions, including feeling like she isn't "worth loving" and that she's "never felt more alone."

"I don't feel worth loving. That's the truth," she said. "And that's something that's just in you, it's not something I wanted or created. That starts when you're young. [And changing it], that's not easy to do. ... I don't know if you can."