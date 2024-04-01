Unique State Park Named Florida's Best 'Hidden Gem' Destination

Between the high-profile attractions and Instagram-worthy locales are fascinating tourist spots waiting to be discovered. These spots fly under the radar or are often overlooked for more popular destinations nearby, but this may be beneficial. Fewer crowds mean more time and peace to truly immerse yourself in these unique experiences, from charming stores and out-of-the-ordinary landmarks to tranquil outdoor getaways and other amazing places.

If you're interested in visiting these thrilling locations, Reader's Digest has you covered. The website updated its list of every state's "best hidden gem" destination.

Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park was declared Florida's top pick! Officials described this park as "biologically, historically, and geologically unique" with many animals to snap pictures off and scenic hiking trails. Writers detailed what you can look forward to at this neat spot:

"The 22,000 acres of this park are overrun with alligators, bison, horses and more than 270 species of birds. You can hike, bike or horse ride on any of the nine trails. There is also a 50-foot observation tower with a panoramic view of the prairie. The park is open 365 days a year from morning until sundown."