When asked which celebrity Jelly would be most excited to collaborate with, the Whitsitt Chapel artist said “everybody here,” and listed GloRilla and SZA as “awesome” collab partners. Both Jelly Roll and Gorilla receive multiple nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including in the Country Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year, respectively.

The genre-spanning awards show honors some of the biggest moments in music over the past year. Some of the artists receiving the most nominations include 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher and Yng Lvcas.

Jelly Roll also spoke with Tanya Rad and EJ about genre boundaries in music and blurring those lines. He said music often transcends those boundaries, and he’s more interested in connecting with listeners and speaking for those who aren’t often spoken for. Jelly Roll, known for blended elements of multiple genres of music, joined forces with Lainey Wilson to perform “Save Me” during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards (and followed the performance with a powerful acceptance speech). Other artists in the lineup included TLC, host Ludacris and more. Cher will receive the Icon Award, and Beyoncé is receiving the Innovator Award.

If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.