Yankees Acquire Kirk Cousins' Cousin Via Trade

The New York Yankees have acquired Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins' cousin, right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins, in a trade with Chicago White Sox, the team announced in a post shared on its X account Sunday (April 1) evening.

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Jake Cousins from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations," the Yankees wrote.

Jake Cousins, 29, is expected to be assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the New York Post. The Illinois native was selected by the Washington Nationals at No. 613 overall in the 20th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, at which point the elder Cousins still played for the now-Washington Commanders.