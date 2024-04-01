Yankees Acquire Kirk Cousins' Cousin Via Trade
By Jason Hall
April 1, 2024
The New York Yankees have acquired Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins' cousin, right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins, in a trade with Chicago White Sox, the team announced in a post shared on its X account Sunday (April 1) evening.
"The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Jake Cousins from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations," the Yankees wrote.
Jake Cousins, 29, is expected to be assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the New York Post. The Illinois native was selected by the Washington Nationals at No. 613 overall in the 20th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, at which point the elder Cousins still played for the now-Washington Commanders.
The right-handed pitcher has appeared in 51 MLB games -- all for the Milwaukee Brewers -- and has a 3-1 career record, 3.08 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched.
Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million to join the Atlanta Falcons last month after six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The 35-year-old suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October, but shared clips of his remarkable recovery earlier in the offseason, after undergoing successful Achilles surgery on November 1.
Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the Vikings' October 29 win against the Green Bay Packers due to his season-ending Achilles injury. The former Michigan State standout entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.