Kim Mulkey Explains Why LSU Skipped National Anthem Amid Backlash

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey said her team's absence during the playing of the national anthem prior to an Elite Eight loss to Iowa Monday (April 1) was "nothing intentionally done," rather part of their pregame routine.

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” Mulkey said during her postgame press conference. “We kind of have a routine when they’re on the floor and they come off at the 12-minute mark. I don’t know, we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I’m sorry, listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.”

A video shared online by Outkick content creator Dan Zaksheske showed LSU was noticeably absent, while Iowa players were seen holding hands, during the national anthem. Several users criticized the LSU team for their absence with many assuming it was an intentional act.