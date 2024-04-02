PARTYNEXTDOOR's Jaw-Dropping NFSW Album Cover Drives Fans Wild
By Tony M. Centeno
April 2, 2024
Fans were left dumbfounded after PARTYNEXTDOOR revealed the raunchy cover art for his highly-anticipated album.
On Monday night, April 1, PND caught everyone off guard when he dropped the official cover for his P4 album on his social platforms. The cover shows a naked woman with braids laying face down on a bed while in a sexual position. He even included the risqué artwork in the pre-save link for PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 so everyone knows it's the real deal. Fans instantly went wild in the comment section of his eye-popping post. Some fans complained that they couldn't repost the cover art while others praised it.
cs partynextdoor wtf is this freaky ass shit fr???? pic.twitter.com/63w5zS8zq4— trin (@piscesfave) April 2, 2024
partynextdoor album cover!?! pic.twitter.com/i4U9gijmvx— LESEDI. (@LesediNkosana) April 2, 2024
"real cancer sh*t 🥳," Saweetie commented.
"Knowing u … that’s prolly a real tat😂," Preme wrote.
PARTYNEXTDOOR first revealed the plans to drop his new album at the top of March. He made the announcement hours before he released the visuals for his single "R E S E N T M E N T." A few days later, he opened up to Billboard about how he feels about the album ahead of his debut performance at Rolling Loud in California.
“This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album," he proclaimed. "This is the proudest I’ve felt... I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”
P4 is set to arrive four years after his previous LP PARTYMOBILE. Look out for the album on April 26 and peep the explicit cover here.