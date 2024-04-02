PARTYNEXTDOOR's Jaw-Dropping NFSW Album Cover Drives Fans Wild

"real cancer sh*t 🥳," Saweetie commented.



"Knowing u … that’s prolly a real tat😂," Preme wrote.



PARTYNEXTDOOR first revealed the plans to drop his new album at the top of March. He made the announcement hours before he released the visuals for his single "R E S E N T M E N T." A few days later, he opened up to Billboard about how he feels about the album ahead of his debut performance at Rolling Loud in California.



“This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album," he proclaimed. "This is the proudest I’ve felt... I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”



P4 is set to arrive four years after his previous LP PARTYMOBILE. Look out for the album on April 26 and peep the explicit cover here.