Justin Fields 'Carted' Off During Jets' Training Camp

UPDATE:

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is suspected to be dealing with a toe injury after being carted off during the team's training camp session on Thursday (July 24), head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters.

"Justin went down with a toe injury on the right side of his foot," Glenn said via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Listen, I don't know the severity of the injury but I do know it's a toe on his right side."

--

Newly acquired New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was reportedly "carted back into the locker room" during the team's training camp session on Thursday (July 24), FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reports.

"Jets QB Justin Fields was just carted back into the locker room. He was riding in the front seat and got up to limp inside when the cart stopped. It appeared, from a distance, to be his right foot/leg. Jets coach Aaron Glenn is scheduled to speak after practice," Vacchiano wrote on his X account.

Fields' injury reportedly occurred during the fifth play of team drills on Thursday, according to Vacchiano. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor took over first team reps in Fields' absence.