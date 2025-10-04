Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed, Hospitalized
By Jason Hall
October 4, 2025
Former USC and NFL quarterback turned FOX Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez was arrested and faces multiple charges after being stabbed in Indianapolis overnight, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
"Former NFL QB and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez has been arrested while he was in the hospital after being stabbed and now faces three possible charges," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Sanchez, 38, who is still hospitalized and hasn't yet been booked, was arrested for misdemeanor charges of suspicion of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said. No other individuals are being sought by detectives and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision, according to the IMPD.
Former NFL QB and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez has been arrested while he was in the hospital after being stabbed and now faces three possible charges:https://t.co/0dVgLtejuh— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2025
Sanchez was reported to be in "stable condition" at an Indianapolis hospital, FOX Sports confirmed in an earlier statement.
"We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time," the statement reads.
The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. local time on Friday and "involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds."
Statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the situation that resulted in Mark Sanchez being stabbed and hospitalized: pic.twitter.com/uxIQ3AhIDY— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2025
"Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence," the department said in a statement re-shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter, though not specifically identifying Sanchez. "Both individuals, who are not local residents, have been identified. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have reviewed video footage of the incident. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition."
Sanchez was a First-team All-Pac-10 selection during his lone full season as USC's starter in 2008 before being selected by the Jets at No. 5 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. The California native led New York to two consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances during his first two seasons, but was released by the team after the 2013 season, having gone 33-29 as a starter in four seasons.
Sanchez's tenure with the Jets is also best remembered for the infamous 'Butt Fumble' play during a 2012 Thanksgiving Day game against the New England Patriots in which he ran into the backside of offensive lineman Brandon Moore and fumbled, with Patriots safety Steve Gregory returning it for a touchdown. The former USC standout also appeared in games for the Philadelphia Eagles (2014-2015), Dallas Cowboys (2016) and now-Washington Commanders (2018) during his NFL career before retiring in 2019.
Sanchez began his broadcasting career as part of ESPN's college football coverage before moving to FOX in 2021.