Bo Bichette Makes Free Agency Decision: Report
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2026
Free agent infielder Bo Bichette has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday (January 16).
The reported move comes after free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, who was targeted by the Mets and Bichette's former team, the Toronto Blue Jays, signed with the back-to-back defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday (January 15) night.
"Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN. After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market," Passan wrote on his X account.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026
After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market. @WillSammon was first on the deal.
Bichette, who will turn 28 in March, was the youngest MLB veteran to hit the free agency market this offseason and is two months removed from hitting a three-run home run in Game 7 of the World Series prior to the Dodgers' comeback rally and extra innings win. The Orlando native is a two-time All-Star (2021, 2023) and has twice led the American League in hits (2021, 2022).
Bichette has a career .294 batting average with 111 home runs, 437 RBIs and 904 hits in seven MLB seasons. The 27-year-old is the son of former four-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner Dante Bichette.