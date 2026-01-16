Bo Bichette Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

Free agent infielder Bo Bichette has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday (January 16).

The reported move comes after free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, who was targeted by the Mets and Bichette's former team, the Toronto Blue Jays, signed with the back-to-back defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday (January 15) night.

"Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN. After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market," Passan wrote on his X account.