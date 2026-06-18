New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Performs For First Time Since Brain Surgery

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert performed onstage for the first time since having emergency brain surgery in February.

The punk rocker, who has stage 4 cancer and has been undergoing treatment since 2021, took to Instagram to share the moment.

"It was very emotional getting up on stage with my band again to play," Gilbert captioned a carousel of photos of him performing from a motorized scooter alongside his bandmates. "So many feelings all at once."

The musician made a surprise appearance at the rock group's June 8 tour date in Nashville, his hometown.

"I got to play a show in front of my daughter, something I truly never thought I'd get to do again," he continued. "And my beautiful wife and all the nurses and doctors, my amazing team that have kept me alive through my battle. It was very emotional getting up on stage with my band again to play. If you were there, I hope you had a great time. Love you all."

In March, Gilbert shared via Instagram that he had undergone emergency brain surgery after three tumors were discovered. In April, he announced that his cancer diagnosis had changed from metastatic pheochromocytoma to stage 4 adrenocortical carcinoma.