Mick Jagger Gets Candid About Aging: ‘Nothing Good’ About Getting Older

Mick Jagger got candid about getting older.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 82, revealed that "there's nothing good about" the aging process in a new interview with The New York Times.

"Nothing," the music icon admitted. "You don't get wisdom. You forget everything. Forgot all my wisdom. I might have had a couple of pearls, but I've forgotten what they are. It's not particularly pleasant and, of course, you can't do things as quickly as you want to, and physically you can't do things that you would like to do. You can still do them, but you have to be more careful."

Despite his age, the legendary musician isn't slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the rocker revealed that that he's already writing new music, shortly after the iconic rock group released their new album, Foreign Tongues, on July 10.

"I've already started writing songs anyway," Jagger recently told NME. "They could be for other people though. When you write a song, you sometimes decide, 'That's not for me, but it could be for the Red Hot Chili Peppers or whatever.' I've got a lot of stuff, and not all of it's suitable for the Stones. It shouldn't stop me writing them, you know. If you get an idea, just write it."