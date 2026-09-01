Katy Perry Opens Up About Finding 'Purpose' Again After 'Really Hard' Year

Katy Perry will keep moving forward no matter what life sends her way.

The "Firework" singer recently spoke with People ahead of the theatrical release of her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, which gives fans a closer look at what went on behind the scenes of her 2025 Lifetimes World Tour. Perry shared that being back on the road, performing for crowds across the globe, allowed her to reconnect with fans and strengthen the community they built with each other.

"There's an incredible energy when everyone is singing the same song, when you're standing next to a stranger, because a lot of people don't even say hi to the person that's making their coffee," she said. "But then you get into a musical space under the same roof and you're sweating with a stranger and you're singing together ... There's a unity that is really felt. That was really important to me to tap into that and to reconnect with fans, to make new fans."

This was especially important for Perry, who admitted she had a tough few years, including navigating her 2025 split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Daisy. Through the difficulties, she learned how "resilient" she can be, which helped her rediscover her "purpose."

"This is my gift. And I learned how to step back into my purpose. It took a while — a few years — for me to get there. I had to put [touring] on pause. I was really looking after my daughter, there was the pandemic, and it's not easy to do a... proper world tour," she said, adding, "Not every day was easy. Look, last year was really hard. And I just persevered. I just kept going forward."

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris hits theaters and IMAX on September 2 for a limited time.