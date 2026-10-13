Diddy Reportedly Punished For Fighting & Other Violations In Prison

Combs was written up around the time he was separated from the general population for fighting with a fellow inmate. In July, Combs started throwing bows after a man in his unit allegedly dissed him. The Bad Boy Records founder defended himself as they pushed and punched one another. Guards separated them after the conflict. Prison staff placed Combs in solitary confinement and kept him there for several days. At this time, there are no available details about the fight on September 30.



In addition, the artist was written up for two minor phone violations. The first instance happened on September 19, 2025, before he was sentenced to serve 50 months in prison. However, the latest violation occurred on July 7. Details about that instance aren't available, but he's already faced the consequences for that and his other violations.



Rojas said Combs has lost 41 days of good-time credit and 400 days of commissary privileges. The commissary privileges allow him to get foods that inmates don't have access to, and the credits can reduce an inmate's sentence. Over the past few months, Combs' release date changed several times. He was originally set to be released in May 2028, but he used credits to get it reduced to January 21, 2028. Following his recent violations and the explosive report about his lifestyle behind bars, his release date was pushed back to March 2, 2028.

