Cardi B Performs Her Biggest Hits During First-Ever 'Tiny Desk' Performance

Fans noticed Cardi B switched up one of her infamous lyrics in "ErrTime." During her performance, she raps, "bad b***h look like Henny in this muhf**ka." She originally shouted out Latto in the song, but changed it amid growing tension between both rappers.



Cardi B popped off during her "Tiny Desk" show just weeks after she hit the stage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. While she was backstage, she spoke with The Breakfast Club about her performance and the new music she's working on. DJ Envy asked if she's finalizing her next project. Cardi replied that she plans to put all of her focus on the album after her birthday celebrations.



"After my birthday, in November, I'm shipping myself away just to record," she explained. "I'm not playing around. I'm ready."



Cardi B hasn't confirmed a release date for her upcoming project, but she's actively planning another tour to support it. During a recent conversation on X Spaces, Cardi revealed her plans to hit the road for another tour in 2027. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, Bardi also plans to bring her tour to Europe for the first time.



"I have been in talks with a couple of people that are helping me with what I got going on," Cardi explained. "I have so many ideas and so many things are being written."



Watch Cardi B's "Tiny Desk" performance below.