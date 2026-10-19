Cardi B Performs Her Biggest Hits During First-Ever 'Tiny Desk' Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2026
Cardi B performed some of her biggest hits during her debut "Tiny Desk" performance.
On Monday, October 19, the Bronx native trekked to Washington, D.C., for her first-ever performance on NPR's "Tiny Desk" series. She teamed up with a live band led by music director Adam Blackstone to deliver energetic renditions of songs from the past 10 years of her music career. Bardi began with songs from her critically acclaimed album AM I THE DRAMA?, including "Hello," "ErrTime," and "Man of Your Word." She continued with other fan favorites like "Up" and her latest single "AH HA." She closed out with "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It."
Go watch my Tiny Desk performance RIGHT NOW and let me know what it’s giving.. did you laugh? Did you cry? Vibe? All of the above??? https://t.co/rPfV4HibTt pic.twitter.com/0DXqKmVqdx— Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 19, 2026
Fans noticed Cardi B switched up one of her infamous lyrics in "ErrTime." During her performance, she raps, "bad b***h look like Henny in this muhf**ka." She originally shouted out Latto in the song, but changed it amid growing tension between both rappers.
Cardi B popped off during her "Tiny Desk" show just weeks after she hit the stage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. While she was backstage, she spoke with The Breakfast Club about her performance and the new music she's working on. DJ Envy asked if she's finalizing her next project. Cardi replied that she plans to put all of her focus on the album after her birthday celebrations.
"After my birthday, in November, I'm shipping myself away just to record," she explained. "I'm not playing around. I'm ready."
Cardi B hasn't confirmed a release date for her upcoming project, but she's actively planning another tour to support it. During a recent conversation on X Spaces, Cardi revealed her plans to hit the road for another tour in 2027. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, Bardi also plans to bring her tour to Europe for the first time.
"I have been in talks with a couple of people that are helping me with what I got going on," Cardi explained. "I have so many ideas and so many things are being written."
Watch Cardi B's "Tiny Desk" performance below.