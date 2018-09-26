If You See These Scuff Marks On A Diaper Changing Station Be Very Careful

When children who wear diapers have to be changed and aren't at home, parents or caretakers will often find a changing station at a public restroom and unsuspectingly switch out their kids' diapers on it, not knowing that the foldable station might have also been used for something very unsanitary.

One mom in Indiana is bringing awareness about the issue, penning a post on Facebook that is going viral. In it, 24-year-old Jessica Wayman included a photograph of a changing station that has some black scuff marks on it. While most parents might not give it a second glance, according to Jessica, "it could mean the difference between life or death." That's because the scuffs are actually burn marks caused by the spoons that addicts use to heat up drugs.