Cat Gets Woman Pregnant... Kind Of
By Dave Basner
July 16, 2021
Cats can make for wonderful pets and loving companions, but anyone who has spent some time on YouTube knows that cats can also be jerks. Clearly our feline friends are pretty smart, but one man is calling his family pet an "evil genius" because the cat caused his wife to get pregnant.
The man wrote about what happened on Reddit, explaining that he and his wife just had their first child last year. It was a challenging pregnancy that saw his wife on bed rest for weeks, then his son was born two months early, though the boy has grown to be happy and healthy. After that, they chose to wait at least two years before attempting to get pregnant again. While his wife started on birth control, it made her sick so they instead decided to use condoms. That's where the cat comes in. The man wrote:
"Our cat is an evil genius. I seriously think the greasy orange little s**t is still smarter than our nearly one-year-old. He gets into everything, and I do mean everything. No door, drawer, or cabinet can stop him, and if he knows where something he wants is he WILL find it. It’s so bad that for weeks after adopting him I thought there was poltergeist in the house because each morning I’d wake up to find every single cabinet door in the kitchen wide open!"
It's the cat's curiosity that led to the issue. See the cat loves to shred Q-tips and the man, somewhat foolishly, stored his condoms in the same drawer as the Q-tips. He noticed later that the cat got to the cotton swabs because there were chewed straws and fluff everywhere. The condoms also got strewn aside. The guy thought nothing of it, cleaned up the mess and returned the condoms to their box. Later that night, he still didn't think much of it when he and his wife used one of the condoms.
Weeks later, she started to feel nausea and her breasts were tender - two symptoms she had the last time she was pregnant. They took some pregnancy tests and they all came back positive. The man wrote, "That damned cat," explaining, "I ran over to the bathroom drawer where I kept the condoms, dumped out the box on the counter and started to inspect each miserable little foil square. Sure enough, several had noticeable scratches, teeth marks, and even full blown punctures in them."
He ended his post writing, "Can't wait to explain to my new son or daughter one day that they owe their existence to the family cat!"