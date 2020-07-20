Cat Gets Woman Pregnant... Kind Of

It's the cat's curiosity that led to the issue. See the cat loves to shred Q-tips and the man, somewhat foolishly, stored his condoms in the same drawer as the Q-tips. He noticed later that the cat got to the cotton swabs because there were chewed straws and fluff everywhere. The condoms also got strewn aside. The guy thought nothing of it, cleaned up the mess and returned the condoms to their box. Later that night, he still didn't think much of it when he and his wife used one of the condoms.

Weeks later, she started to feel nausea and her breasts were tender - two symptoms she had the last time she was pregnant. They took some pregnancy tests and they all came back positive. The man wrote, "That damned cat," explaining, "I ran over to the bathroom drawer where I kept the condoms, dumped out the box on the counter and started to inspect each miserable little foil square. Sure enough, several had noticeable scratches, teeth marks, and even full blown punctures in them."

He ended his post writing, "Can't wait to explain to my new son or daughter one day that they owe their existence to the family cat!"