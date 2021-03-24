Steelers Make Another Key Move To Create More Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers and tight end Eric Ebron have agreed to a reworked contract.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers will free up about $3.9 million in cap space as part of Ebron's new agreement, according to league sources.

The Steelers had about $8.7 million in cap space prior to the restructured deal, according to Over the Cap.

Pittsburgh still has several positions to address in the coming weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft including cornerback, offensive line, running back, interior defensive line and linebacker.

The Steelers have already made several financial moves during the offseason, which included granting starting cornerback Steven Nelson's release, cutting starting linebacker Vince Williams and allowing starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree to pursue other options in free agency, eventually signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh also agreed to a new, reworked contract with starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month in an effort to free up cap space.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Roethlisberger's new contract includes a $12.925 million signing bonus, a $1.075 million base salary and "four voidable years to spread out the cap hit," which would technically make it a deal through 2025, voiding after the season.

The Steelers also agreed to a new one-year contract with star wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster last week.

Photo: Getty Images