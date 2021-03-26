Feedback

UNC Schools Set To Receive 20K Vaccines For Students

By Sarah Tate

March 26, 2021

As vaccines continue to roll out across the state, the University of North Carolina school system will receive 20,000 doses in preparation of administering vaccines to students, Fox 8 reports. North Carolina will open up eligibility for all residents ages 16 and up on April 7, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday (March 25).

While students won't be required to get the vaccine, it is "strongly recommended" they do so.

"We want to send a clear message to encourage students to get their shot," said Peter Hans, president of UNC System. "These vaccinations will help us send students home safely at the end of the semester and return our universities safely to normal operations in the fall, so that our students can have the full college experience they need and deserve. We want to do our part to bring this terrible pandemic to an end."

According to Fox 8, community clinics have been operating at several UNC schools, such as UNC-Greensboro, Western Carolina University, North Carolina A&T University, and more. So far, more 27,000 vaccinations have been administered at the various institutions. UNC System said these clinics will continue servicing the underserved and rural communities around each school.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About UNC Schools Set To Receive 20K Vaccines For Students

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.