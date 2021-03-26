UNC Schools Set To Receive 20K Vaccines For Students

As vaccines continue to roll out across the state, the University of North Carolina school system will receive 20,000 doses in preparation of administering vaccines to students, Fox 8 reports. North Carolina will open up eligibility for all residents ages 16 and up on April 7, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday (March 25).

While students won't be required to get the vaccine, it is "strongly recommended" they do so.

"We want to send a clear message to encourage students to get their shot," said Peter Hans, president of UNC System. "These vaccinations will help us send students home safely at the end of the semester and return our universities safely to normal operations in the fall, so that our students can have the full college experience they need and deserve. We want to do our part to bring this terrible pandemic to an end."

According to Fox 8, community clinics have been operating at several UNC schools, such as UNC-Greensboro, Western Carolina University, North Carolina A&T University, and more. So far, more 27,000 vaccinations have been administered at the various institutions. UNC System said these clinics will continue servicing the underserved and rural communities around each school.

Photo: Getty Images