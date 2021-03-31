Why March 31st Matters in Rock History

It’s March 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix began his first British tour with a gig in London. It marked the first time he ever lit his guitar on fire onstage. The shows also included sets from Cat Stevens and Engelbert Humperdink.

In 1973, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon entered the Billboard 200 chart for the very first time. It would go on to spend a record 591 consecutive weeks on the chart through 1988.

Then, in 2003, the new Radiohead album, Hail to the Thief, leaked online three months before it was due out.

In 1992, Def Leppard released their fifth studio album, Adrenalize. It was their first record with VivIan Campbell, who replaced guitarist Steve Clark, who died in 1991.

In 1995, Jimmy Page was nearly attacked by a knife-wielding fan who rushed the stage as the guitarist performed with Robert Plant in Michigan. Security stopped the man so he stabbed them instead. After his arrest, he stated he wanted to kill Page because of the Satanic music he was playing.

In 1998, Scott Weiland debuted his solo career when he released his album 12 Bar Blues.

In 1972, America had the number one album in the country with their self-titled debut.

In 2006, Courtney Love sold off part of her stake in Nirvana’s catalog to a company that licenses music to TV, movies and commercials.

In 1958, Chuck Berry’s classic hit “Johnny B. Goode” came out.

And in 1949, RCA Victor debuted a new kind of record. The 7-inch, 45 rpm single, which they had been working on for nine years. It offered better fidelity and a longer play time than the 78 rpms that at the time were currently in use.

Photo credit: Getty Images

H/T: This Day in Music